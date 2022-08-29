Some Yellowknife residents may have woken up to a bit of scare this morning as, at 6:55 a.m., the Scotiabank on Franklin Avenue (5102 50th Ave) was significantly damaged after a vehicle drove into the building.

Police arrived to see both the building’s entry and lobby area wrecked.

The vehicle responsible for the damage left before the RCMP arrived.

However, the driver of the vehicle later contacted Yellowknife detachment to report the collision and is cooperating with police on the matter.

The situation remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.