A 48-year-old Nunavut man was killed in a single vehicle collision in Nova Scotia on Saturday morning, according to RCMP.

The fatal incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. in Port Hawkesbury, which is in southwestern Cape Breton Island. A car travelling on Reeves Street left the road and came to rest in a ditch, the Mounties stated.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, as firefighters and emergency health services responded in addition to the police.

The deceased man’s identity was not released, only his age and the fact that he resides in Nunavut.

The RCMP continue to investigate the incident and a collision reconstructionist was called upon to examine the wreckage at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” the Mounties stated.