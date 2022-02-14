A sheriff’s vehicle has been “completely destroyed” by a fire that started just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 14.

The black SUV was stationed in the parking lot of Yellowknife Courthouse at the side entrance where offenders are usually brought in from North Slave Correctional facility to attend their trials in person.

Firefighters attended to the blaze and after it was extinguished, a sheriff told a bystander, “one of our vehicles is completely destroyed.”

A group of courthouse employees stood outside the evacuated building. One told the Yellowknifer he’d been sent home for the day but did not know the cause or extent of the blaze.

“There was smoke then there was fire. That’s all I know,” he said.

A source who works at the courthouse told Yellowknifer all employees were sent home and the day’s proceedings cancelled.

Firefighters were seen entering the courthouse to clear the building and check on the judge’s chambers.

An ambulance was parked near Shoppers Drug Mart at the time of the blaze.

It did not appear that anyone received medical treatment at the site.