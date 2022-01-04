RCMP are investigating how a car drove into a staircase at the Mad Trapper bar in Inuvik overnight.

The vehicle was visible to drivers along Mackenzie Road in the morning of Jan. 4.

“I can confirm there was a single vehicle accident that occurred this morning in Inuvik around 7:30 a.m. that resulted in damage to a business establishment in the downtown area,” said RCMP Staff-Sgt. Bruce McGregor. “The matter remains under investigation and charges are pending against a suspected male driver.

“No further information can be released at this time as the matter remains under investigation.”

RCMP would not say if any injuries were reported in the incident.

RCMP are investigating how a car ended up embedded in the staircase at the Mad Trapper bar in Inuvik overnight, Jan. 4. Police are keeping quiet on the details, other than to reveal that charges are pending against the driver. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo