A pilot program to have improve the rates of vaccinations and improve access to medications, spay and neuter services has been given a $3 million shot to continue its work.

Courtesy of philanthropists Kim and Stu Lang by way of the Angel Gabriel Foundation, the Northern Health Initiative grant will allow the creation of a bursary program to help youth pursue education in veterinary sciences and/or animal care.

“It is so meaningful for us to be involved in launching the expansion of such a special project, the Northern Animal Health Initiative,” said Kim Lang. “Our gift is a heartfelt expression of our life-long love for animals and our hope that this program makes a positive difference in the world. I hope it will have lasting beneficial impacts on animals in the north and the people who love them, by vastly improving access to life-saving veterinary care for animals who mean so much to their families and their communities.”

Since 2019, the initiative has helped in the administration of over 630 vaccinations and has spayed and neutered close to 200 animals.

Pets in Canada’s north tend to live shorter lives, usually dying from preventable or treatable diseases. A 2017 study found 54 remote communities of 100 or more people had little-to-no access to veterinarian services, which prompted the program.

Part in parcel with the program is Veterinarians without Borders (VWB), which brings temporary veterinary clinics in under-served communities through the NWT and Nunavut. The non-profit works with communities to build local capacity for animal care when invited to do so.

Core to VWB’s methods is the One Health approach, which recognizes that animal health is interconnected with the environment they live in. This interdisciplinary approach is recognized by veterinarians as one of the most effective methods of enabling better health for both people and animals.

“The Lang’s support will enable VWB and our northern community partners to build a sustainable framework that will create the conditions for lasting, community-driven animal health,” said VWB executive director Charmaine Brett. “VWB places a significant focus on building partnerships with local communities.

“Kim’s vision for creating positive change, and her passion for the One Health approach, will allow us to help more animals in need, and it will elevate the voices and impact of our northern community partners. Kim and Stu Lang’s gift is transformational in its scope, and it is a very personal reflection of their deep love for animals and their desire to do a lot of good in the world. It’s philanthropic leadership at its best.”