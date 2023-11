Inuvik residents were able to ask candidates for the ridings of Inuvik-Boot Lake and Inuvik-Twin Lakes questions live and in-person ahead of the Nov. 14 territorial election.

An all-candidates forum was held at the Midnight Sun Complex on Nov. 7, drawing a huge crowd.

Video of the forum is courtesy of the Inuvialuit Communications Society.

Inuvik Drum’s Eric Bowling and CBC’s Dez Loreen organized the event. Senior tech producer David Stewart provided the live stream.