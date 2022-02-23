Our reporter attached a Poloroid Action Camera on a tripod and tried to get a look at what divers under the Arctic Ocean see. This hole was cut a few hundred metres from the shoreline of Tuktoyaktuk, NWT and the actual Canadian and French Foreign Legion military divers were going up to 100 feet down. Massive thanks to the Inuvialuit Communications Society for loaning the camera.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling