Going into the election in Hay River South, many observers expected it to be a two-horse race between incumbent Rocky Simpson and former MLA Wally Schumann.

In the end, it was the third entrant who emerged victorious.

Vince McKay will be going to the legislative assembly as he is the MLA-elect for the riding, beating out both Simpson and Schumann to do it.

“Hay River South MLA sounds great, great for Hay River,” he said late Tuesday evening.

Going into the election, McKay said he knew he was going up against two experienced politicians and campaigners, but sticking to his message is what got him over the top.

“Sharing the issues I felt were important and having my experience here in the town as a former town councillor really helped me, I think,” he said.

McKay was one of several winners to beat out an incumbent and while he said it may look like a message was sent, he’s not looking at it that way.

“The last assembly had a lot of challenges, but we have some experienced politicians coming in,” he said. “We have myself and some former MLAs returning, so it’s a good opportunity to try and keep things running as smoothly as possible.”

R.J. Simpson, the MLA-elect for Hay River South, announced Tuesday evening that he would be running for premier and McKay said he plans to support him in that bid.

But as for his own run for cabinet? McKay wasn’t too solid.

“I sent my congratulations to R.J., but I’m working to get the best for Hay River,” he said. “If R.J. decides he’s running for premier, I’ll certainly back him.”