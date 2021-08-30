Visitation at Stanton Territorial Hospital remains suspended until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.

It’s possible to get an exemption under certain circumstances which the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).

“Visitation is being temporarily suspended as an added precaution while contact tracing and testing is conducted related to a COVID-19 case,” according to chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola.

The update idenfitied another flight as an exposure risk: Canadian North flight 244, rows 1-7, Edmonton to Inuvik, August 27.

“Additionally, the beginnings of community transmission is occurring in Yellowknife,” Kandola said. “Residents should consider all public spaces in Yellowknife as exposure sites. Please see the full updates for details and required actions.

“Masking in all public indoor spaces is mandatory at this time,” she continued. “When combined wiith actions like social distancing, coughing/sneezing into your elbow or tissue and washing your hands frequently can help slow the spread of COVID in our communities.”

If you have a question relating to a COVID-19 topic, such as whether you should contact a health centre for a test, or you want to report someone violating public health rules, you can call the NWT”s 8-1-1 help line from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. any day of the week.

Email protectnwt@gov.nt.ca with any questions on public health orders, enforcement, travel restrictions, and self-isolation.

The update came as the number of COVID-19 cases active in the NWT decreased for the first time since the beginning of the Sahtu outbreak, from 264 Aug. 27 to 194 Aug. 30, with another update likely to come this evening (Aug. 30).

Dr. Kandola attributed the drop in cases via a couple reasons, from ongoing recoveries, to the work that residents are putting towards following the guidelines.

“At the most basic level where we see case numbers drop (it) is often related to recoveries/resolved cases of COVID-19,” she said. “A reduction in the number of cases in a community indicates to me that residents have taken their obligation to self-isolate seriously and have limited their interactions with the public in accordance with public health orders.”

Kandola also reminded community members of the current mandatory indoor mask order that is in place, as well as additional recommendations.