The GNWT said Thursday it would handle non-NWT campers headed for the Alberta side of Wood Buffalo National Park with the established Fort Smith border protocol.

Out-of-territory travellers are allowed to travel through the NWT to access their campsite on the Alberta side of Wood Buffalo National Park.

Campers accessing the park via Highway 1 will have to stop at the Highway 5 border check point in Fort Smith and obtain a pass before proceeding to the park, according to GNWT spokesperson Darren Campbell.

“They must only stop in NWT communities for essential reasons such as getting gas, using a washroom or a medical emergency.”

Campbell said campers are asked to follow the safety guidelines issued by the NWT’s Office of the Chief Public Health Officer while camping in WBNP.

“These guidelines include staying in their own accommodations, not visiting and mingling with other park guests, remaining at least two metres from others and using a clean-trip kit, including sanitizer and masks when visiting busier areas of the park,” Campbell said.

Campers have to return their pass at the border station and leave the territory with minimal contact in communities along the way after their stay.

“Residents are also reminded that they can continue to travel in and out of the NWT at the Highway 5 border station in Fort Smith without having to submit a Self-Isolation Plan or self-isolate upon entry to the NWT, in accordance with the Fort Smith Border Protocol,” Campbell said.

For more information on camping in Wood Buffalo National Park call 867-872-7960 or email pc.woodbuffaloinfo-infowoodbuffalo.pc@canada.ca.

For more information on travel requirements at the NWT-Alberta border in the Fort Smith area, contact 811 or email protectnwt@gov.nt.ca.