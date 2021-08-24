The time to vote for the winners in the Gardeners of the Midnight Sun contest is upon us.

The categories are bee friendly/tiny garden, residential food production and residential garden and lawn.

The four entries in the bee friendly/tiny garden group will be judged on projects existing in small spaces, such as plots and balconies.

Eight entries in the residential food production category will be judged by the yield of vegetables, herbs and other plants.

Five entries in the residential garden and lawn division will be assessed based on curb appeal, which can include features such as water gardens, use of containers and lawn maintenance.

The winners will receive a $100 gift certificate to a nursery that the winner chooses.

The public has until Aug. 27 at 11:59 a.m. to vote.