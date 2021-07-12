Walk-in appointments will now be permitted at the Yellowknife driver and motor vehicle (DMV) office.

The GNWT Department of Infrastructure, which oversees the licensing office, announced on July 9 that people will be able to walk in for service at the DMV office between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays starting on July 12.

Last October, the GNWT stopped allowing walk-in appointments and since that time has only allowed people in the office with scheduled appointments.

The changes come as the result of the easing of restrictions by the chief public health officer of the Northwest Territories and feedback from recent surveys by users.

“In response to recent client surveys that indicated that most clients prefer to make appointments in advance, the DMV will also continue to offer advance appointments,” according to the department’s statement.

“Of the 1,150 clients who responded to the survey at the Yellowknife DMV office in the months of March, April, and May of 2021, roughly 30 per cent of respondents preferred walk-in appointments, while 70 per cent wished to continue booking advance appointments as their preferred method to access DMV services. We will continue to survey DMV clients and improve services as the Emerging Wisely restrictions change.”

The GNWT is also encouraging people to continue wearing face masks when entering the DMV office, although they are not mandatory.

Employees can wear masks if and when they feel it is necessary.

Physical distancing requirements will remain in effect.

Booking appointments

Starting on July 12, residents can book appointments in advance but must indicate their first name, service needed, and whether they are a new or old client.

Those with appointments will be served 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday and Friday, the hours for appointment only are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The department is asking the public to continue using online services as much as possible, including for vehicle registration, renewals, reprints and cancellations, renewals and replacements of driver’s licences or general identification cards and driver abstracts.