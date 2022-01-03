Walk-in appointments for Covid-19 tests will be accepted for two hours Monday morning, Jan. 3.

The clinic at 108 Archibald St. will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. A staff member will be outside to take personal information so individuals can wait in their vehicles.

If you need a ride, call the shuttle at 867-766-8650.

A GNWT spokesperson said 12 Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority staff members agreed to work Monday to help clear a backlog of people waiting for tests in the Yellowknife region.

He said hours would return to normal at the testing site and that walk-ins would be accepted at the same time, between 9 and 11 a.m., each day it is open.