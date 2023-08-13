In the October territorial election, Wally Schumann will be looking to win back the Hay River South seat he lost to Rocky Simpson.

Schumann, who made his choice of riding official in a letter sent to media outlets on Aug. 3, indicated back in March that he intended to run again for territorial office.

He said he’s concerned about the future of both the town and the territory.

“As we navigate the post-Covid world, we are faced with the challenges of high inflation, global uncertainty, and the looming possibility of a recession,” he said. “As if that wasn’t enough of a burden, Hay River has also been through two major disasters with the flood in 2022 and the forest fire this year.”

During Schumann’s time as the MLA for Hay River South between 2015 and 2019, he was in cabinet and looked after the departments of Industry, Tourism and Investment; Infrastructure and; Environment and Natural Resources (now Environment and Climate Change).

“During my four years of working in the Legislative Assembly of the Northwest Territories, I learned very quickly what it takes to achieve results that have a direct impact both in my home community and across the North,” he said. “To get things done, it takes effective leaders who aren’t afraid to work hard to find solutions for the challenges we face and capitalize on the opportunities all around us.”

He made note of the potential reopening of the Pine Point lead and zinc mine, as well as the Aurora Industries Corporation site in Enterprise, as examples of what he called “great promise” for the South Slave region. He also cited federal spending for Arctic sovereignty and defence because of Hay River’s position as a shipping hub for the North.

Schumann didn’t provide any specific campaign promises in his letter, but he said he would do so between now and the election on Oct. 3.

As for Simpson, he still hasn’t announced whether he plans to run for re-election.