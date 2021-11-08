Coral Harbour residents are advised that a walrus harvested in the community on Sept. 24 has tested positive for trichinella.

The Department of Health states that the meat may have been shared with neighbouring communities.

Anyone who has eaten raw walrus meat and experiences stomach pain, muscle pain, diarrhea, swollen eyelids, sweating and weakness, should inform a health care provider that uncooked walrus was consumed.

Trichinella cannot be eliminated by freezing walrus meat, only by cooking it.

There is a test available to detect trichinella. Environmental health officer Gary Nelson can be reached at at 867-645-6660 for more information on testing.