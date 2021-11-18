A walrus in Iglulik has tested positive for trichinella, the Department of Health advised residents on Thursday.

The animal was harvested on Sept. 14.

Anyone who has consumed uncooked walrus meat recently and suffered from stomach pain, diarrhea, swollen eyelids, sweating, muscle pain or weakness might be infected with trichinella — a parasite — and should inform a health-care provider of the situation, according to the department.

Walrus meat can be tested for trichinella. For more information, contact environmental health officer Gary Nelson at 867-645-6660.

Derek Neary

Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North,...

