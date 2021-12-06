If you’re a fan of retro and vintage tech, Western Arctic Moving Pictures (WAMP) has a sale for you.

Happening Dec. 8 from 1 to 6 p.m., WAMP is hoping to clean house a bit by getting rid of the older gear that has taken up space in the organization.

“We have more hardware then we have space, and we need to make room,” said Terry Woolf, member of WAMP. “We have some DJ lighting kits, we have lots of power cords, HDMI cables, mic cable cameras.”

“Both in working condition, and broken/fixable,” said Woolf.

The money accumulated via the sale won’t go to a specific project for WAMP, but instead will go into the organization’s general revenue.

“We just we reached the point where we couldn’t store some of this stuff,” said Woolf. “Well, let’s have a garage sale. Let’s see if people are interested in any of this stuff.”

Woolf assures that though the tech and equipment is retro, there’s certainly still some value to it.

Other organizations have been reached out in the Yellowknife arts community regarding the sale, meaning some of the ideal setting gear may see some use.

“If if any of them then come along, and they there’s something here that they like, we will probably cut them a very nice deal,” said Woolf.