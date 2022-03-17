An arrest warrant has been issued for businessman Liang Chen due to his failure to comply with two civil court matters.

Judge Donovan Molloy signed the warrant, which was issued on March 1.

The matters relate to a dispute involving Chen, Charlotte Henry Design and the development company Capital City Construction.

Chen and Northern Gateway Consulting Services, a company for which he serves as director, approached the other two businesses to work on a high-end luxury fur store called North + Wild, which was to be located in Centre Square Mall.

According to court documents, Chen first contacted Charlotte Henry Design in August 2018, asking for a quote for design and project management services regarding North + Wild.

Between September and November 2019 , Charlotte Henry Design would enter into a contract to provide services, which involved moving furniture, valued at $31,380.31, the documents state. Charlotte Henry Design received a payment of $10,488.69 for those services, the records show.

Likewise, Capital City Construction, which was also involved in the project, sent an invoice to Chen and party for a total of $39,690 for development-related services. Capital City Construction only received $10,000 in payment, according to the court documents, but none of the allegations has been proven in court.

After accumulated interest from Charlotte Henry Design and Capital City Construction, Chen and party owe an estimated $65,000, the legal documents state.

After some issues with the defendant over the course of this case — the most recent being a failure to respond to contact from defence lawyer Christopher Buchanan and the courts in February 2022 and a failure by the defendant to provide necessary documents — a warrant was issued for his arrest.

This is not Chen’s first failure to comply as the consultant was found in contempt of court after failing to appear four times in a 2021 Supreme Court matter involving a former business partner.