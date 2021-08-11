A warrant issued for Neil Barry’s arrest was vacated, or revoked, Wednesday morning, Aug. 11.

Barry is the former NWT coach and teacher charged sexual assault and exploitation for an incident that allegedly took place at the Arctic Winter Games trials in 2009. Those charges have not been proven in court.

A member of the regional Public Prosecution Service of Canada verified that the warrant was no longer active but were unable to speak on the nature of the resolution.

Barry, who was charged in High Prairie, Alta. on June 15, worked in the Northwest Territories between 2007 and 2017. In that time he was a sports coach in Fort Simpson and Tulita while travelling to other NWT communities.

Barry is also known to have been involved with selecting players for Arctic Winter Games teams during that time.

An individual claiming to be Neil Barry commented on a previous story published on nnsl.com Tuesday evening. The comment indicated that there was a miscommunication between the lawyers representing him in Alberta and in the Northwest Territories resulting in no one appearing in NWT court on his behalf in Yellowknife Aug. 10, which is what prompted a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest.