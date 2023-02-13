A load of waste recently caught fire inside a Kavanaugh Bros.’ truck that was collecting garbage on behalf of the city, and that has resulted in a reminder to residents about proper disposal of waste.

The burning waste was unloaded at the solid waste facility on Feb. 3, where staff and crew quickly took control of the fire.

The municipality stated that it’s believed the fire was caused by hot ash discarded in garbage bins.

The city also stated that lithium-ion batteries were also improperly disposed of this past summer and are suspected to have caused two separate fires at the landfill site.

The City of Yellowknife is reminding residents that ashes, batteries and other hazardous waste must be separated from household waste.

If you are unsure how something should be disposed of, contact SWFinfo@yellowknife.ca with the material description.