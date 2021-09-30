An exposure notice has been put out for all residents of the town of Fort Simpson, with COVID-19 having been detected in the wastewater of the community.

The notice refers to the dates Sept. 27, 28 and 29, as the timeframe in which community members would have been affected.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 in Fort Simpson (regardless of vaccination status) are to isolate immediately and arrange for a COVID-19 test.

As well “anyone who is a known contact to a person with COVID-19, and was in Fort Simpson on Sept. 27, 28 or 29 regardless of vaccination status should isolate immediately and arrange for a COVID-19 test.”

The notice also extends to those who have either travelled outside of the NWT or have visited any region of NWT with COVID-19 activity since Sept. 13, 2021 and was in Fort Simpson on September 27th, 28th or 29th (regardless of vaccination status).

North Wright Airways Sept. 23 Flight 142 was also listed as an exposure location. Anyone on board that flight is asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days. Partially or unvaccinated individuals must self-isolate for 10 days and arrange for testing.