Canada Day is approaching, and as hundreds of graves of Indigenous children are being found at former residential schools in various provinces, there are questions about the most appropriate way to acknowledge the holiday this year.

Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, received an invitation from the mayor of Fort Providence to participate in the hamlet’s festivities on July 1.

“I think Canada Day is a good opportunity to reflect on the country and its accomplishments,” McLeod said. “But I think this year there is also an opportunity to face some of the negative parts of our country and what governments have done with different populations, and I’m speaking of Indigenous people and the realities we have had to endure.”

McLeod said it’s important to remember that this issue goes beyond political affiliation and that all Canadians have to face the harsh reality of the abuses that Indigenous people have experienced.

“We have not been good to Indigenous people and I think Canadians as a whole, we’re ready to acknowledge that and reconcile with that,” he said. “We are dealing with fires lit a long time ago and putting out those fires are not easy ones. I think we’re heading in the right direction.”

McLeod said it’s not up to him how First Nations, Metis or Inuit groups approach Canada Day.

“That’s not my call, but I think I want to be able to celebrate Canada Day and also be able to acknowledge a lot of the wrongs done to Indigenous people because I’m one of them,” he said. “I grew up angry about what has happened to Indigenous people and sometimes I still feel that way. But I’m also very much committed to seeking clarity and trying to see that Indigenous people are able live to the Canadian standard of living.”