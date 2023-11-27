RCMP are treating a suspicious death at Hilltop Apartments on Nov. 25 as a homicide investigation.

On Saturday, at 2:57 a.m., police responded to the 47 Street apartment building after receiving a report of a person lying on the ground. Emergency medical services determined that the man in question was deceased. The Mounties now say that the individual was killed.

The Northwest Territories RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Section continue to lead the ongoing investigation.

The RCMP are asking anyone who may have been in the area of Hilltop Apartments between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Saturday, and heard or saw anything suspicious, to contact police.

“Investigators do not believe that the homicide is linked to the firearms complaint and the shelter in place notification that was put on Nov. 25,” the police added.

No other details were provided in a Monday morning RCMP news release.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.