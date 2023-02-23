Good news for Yellowknife: a relatively mild weekend is on its way.

Janelle Gergely, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said a low-pressure system passing to the north in the Beaufort Delta region is going to create some clouds and warmer temperatures for the Yellowknife region. The forecast high for Saturday is -12 C while Sunday is expected to hit -15 C.

Gergely added that it’s a nice change after a couple of weeks of colder weather.

For almost two weeks, temperatures in Yellowknife were below normal. Gergely said it was “significantly below normal” by about 10 to 13 C compared to historic temperatures.

The record high temperature was 2.2 C in 1943, but the lowest on record was -45.1 C, even without wind chill.

In March, Gergely said the temperature will be below the average historic averages, because of the La Nina weather event, a trend that will carry on until May, making for a colder spring this year.

Gergely is suggesting people take regular precautions during the cold weather, like always having mitts and extra clothing, having an emergency kit in vehicles and keeping those vehicles well maintained.