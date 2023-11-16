Many hands of friendship were extended during a Welcoming Day event in Yellowknife recently, creating connections and bonds among newcomers to the North.

The occasion brought together diverse cultures from around the world to learn about the place many will now call home, said Lisa Boisneault, La Communauté francophone accueillante (CFA) coordinator.

“We have people who moved like yesterday, one week ago, five days ago – people come from all around the world. We have people from Eritrea, people from France, people from Morocco, people are from Mexico, Colombia. This is huge,” Boisneault said of the diverse group that included permanent residents, temporary workers and refugees.

Malini Sengupta, coordinator of the Yellowknife Immigration Partnership assists with developing settlement strategies for newcomers. She was part of the Welcoming Day for Newcomers event recently. Jill Westerman/NNSL photo

Beginning with a meet and greet at the entrance with Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty, participants enjoyed experiencing Northern culture, including a welcoming performance by the Yellowknives Dene Drummers. A follow-up Nordic-style ‘taste of the North’ buffet was then offered to warm up the evening guests and introduce them to traditional foods.

Numerous tables were set up to provide people with information about what to expect in their new surroundings and to help them adjust to the way of life.

By showcasing services offered in the area, newcomers become familiarized with their surroundings quicker and thus feel more settled in sooner, Boisneault noted.

“I hope they just have fun and enjoy meeting people.”