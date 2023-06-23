Students from Weledeh Catholic School discussed their interest in reading following a donation which the school received to purchase new books for their library.

The school was given $40,000 from the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation late last month to spend on reading material.

Joanna Santhosh, Anika Oguta, and Tobias Sheldon all told Yellowknifer what they usually read.

Santhosh said that she usually reads novels for class but also textbooks for science class. Her favourite book is called Goth Girl, which follows the story of a girl and the ghost of a mouse.

She is also interested in manga, or Japanese comics. She added that the manga is read from right to left instead of most books in English, which read from left to right.

One of her favourite parts about manga is that they are written in volumes, which she said are short stories with a different adventure each time. She added that her favourite manga is called MAR, which follows the story of a boy who travels through a portal into a different world and fight monsters to regain peace.

“I really want more mangas,” she said.

Oguta said that most of what she reads in class are from textbooks, but she likes reading novels like Sister’s Club and books that she can finish quickly to get to the next one sooner.

One of her favourite things to read are graphic novels and a series of books called Dork Diaries, which follows the story of a girl who moves from a small town into a large community and has to deal with bullies and making friends.

She added that she was glad the school would be getting more books and hopes they will order books by Raina Telgemeier and Terri Libenson.

“I can never find the books that I like to read at the library because they’re all kind of old,” she said.

Sheldon said that he is learning French from stories but he also learns from reading textbooks in class. He likes to read Calvin and Hobbes as well as comic books.

Each of the three students say they read often.

Oguta said she reads about 30 minutes each day because she really likes to read and Santhosh said she reads every day as well. She noted that she usually reads books from the library at St. Patrick High School.