Support is being offered by the Department of Justice to some of its staff at the Yellowknife Courthouse following a frightening scene in NWT Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A man charged in a sexual assault case reportedly began stabbing himself multiple times in the throat with a pen during proceedings in the courtroom.

A spokesperson with the department said the medical condition of the accused, along with his current location, could not be commented on. Yellowknifer will try to have more information on this as it becomes available.