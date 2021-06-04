A wildfire caused by lightening is burning in the Dehcho region.

The blaze was discovered overnight near Ndulee Crossing about 70 km northwest of Fort Simpson, said Wildfire Information Officer Mike Westwick from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR), on June 4.

Winds are currently pushing the fire south towards the Mackenzie River and fire crews are working to get it under control.

Risk of damage is low as conditions aren’t currently pushing the fire towards any property, cabins or infrastructure.

Fire crews are monitoring the area closely, including the Mackenzie Valley Fibre Optic Line about 8 km northeast, Enbridge pump stations 15 km southeast and 10 km west and cabins along the highway.

The fire will be reassessed daily for its behaviour and weather forecasts will be taken into consideration to determine risk.

The most recent blaze brings the total number of territorial fires sto three, so far this year. The first two fires to spark are already out.

There are no wildfires in the other four regions of the NWT.