Lightning is to blame for latest wildfire to develop in the territory 76.25 km northeast of Behchoko, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) said on its Wildfire Update portal July 5.

The blaze, about 76 km northeast of Behchoko, is being monitored though details on its size are unavailable.

A second fire, sparked in the last 24 hours, is burning about 150 km northeast of Yellowknife near Rolfe Lake.

The lightning-caused blaze is about 100 hectares and is being monitored to make sure buildings and other property stay out of its path.

There are 10 active fires in the North Slave region, all lightning or naturally-caused, but none pose risks to communities, cabins or infrastructure for the time being.

Fire danger ratings are high for all stations in the North Slave except for Gameti, where the danger level is low.

On July 6, danger levels are forecast to rise to extreme at the Behchoko and Yellowknife stations, to remain at high in Wekweeti, drop to medium at Lutsel K’e and Whati and go down to low at Gameti.

In the Dehcho region, one new fire is burning 91.33 km north of Nahanni Butte.

ENR said it suspects the blaze was caused by lightning and crews are now working to control it.

There are seven active fires in the region and fire crews are either suppressing or monitoring them.

None pose risks to any communities or infrastructure.