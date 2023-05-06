While the South Slave region may be out of the danger of flooding, the one thing that now threatens the region is forest fires.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources issued a press release on Friday evening which stated that a fire, known as SS002-03, is now burning around 22 hectares and 16-km west of Fort Smith just past Bell Rock.

Mike Westwick, the wildlife information officer for the department, stated in the release that the blaze, which is expected to have been caused by an escaped burn pile, is classified as out of control. The teams fighting the fire, he added, will prioritize the protection of cabins, residences, highway and fibre infrastructure.

He said while smoke and flames are visible from town and along the highway, the town is not under any threat at the present time.

There are two wildfire crews fighting the fire with help from a bulldozer and water bombers. Winds have pushed the fire toward the Slave River as well.

No highway disruptions have been reported as of yet, but Westwick stated that could change quickly.

He said people in the area should drive with caution and follow any signage in the area.

No further updates were expected on Friday evening. The Town of Fort Smith’s Facebook page stated that it would provide updates when it could.