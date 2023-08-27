Norman Betsina, a Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) member and resident of Ndilo, is one of the few people who decided to stay in Yellowknife after the mandatory evacuation order was issued due to wildfires.

He and his brother Ernest Betsina are volunteer essential workers who have been taking care of the community and working with the city officials, the RCMP, the military, and the firefighters. Ernest was elected chief of Dettah earlier this month after previously serving as chief in Ndilo.

Norman said he has been doing security checks, firewatch, and feeding and watering the animals that were left behind by their owners. He also attends daily meetings in Dettah to get more information and updates on the situation.

He said Yellowknife is very quiet and smoky. But the wind, when it blows from the north, is blowing all the smoke out. He said most of the stores and services are closed or operating at a minimal level. The only stores that are open are the Yellowknife Direct Co-op and Independent grocery store but they have limited supplies.

“There is no bread available, except for some types of bread that people don’t usually eat,” he said.

Betsina is staying at his home downtown but he comes to Dettah every day to meet with his brother and plan their activities. He said he is registered as an essential worker and he communicates with the city officials through WhatsApp. He receives notifications if there are any changes in the weather or if they need his help. He said the military and the RCMP have been patrolling every half hour and keeping an eye on any suspicious people.

Betsina said he hopes everything will calm down soon and the weather will cool off. Fire breaks are being built along Jackfish Road toward the Dettah intersection. He said he has boats in the water ready to evacuate Dettah and Ndilo, if necessary, and the Coast Guard will assist them if they have to evacuate.

“I love living in Yellowknife because it’s my home and I grew up there,” Betsina said.

He said he didn’t want to leave because he wants to take care of his land. He’s living alone because his family has been evacuated down south. During his down time, he has other family members and friends who are also staying behind to help.

Betsina said most of his family members are in Edmonton, but they are having a hard time finding rooms because they are being displaced.

Betsina said he wants his family to stay close together and hopes that YKDFN will keep all their members together. He hopes that the government will help them out because they are strong people who have always pulled together in difficult times.