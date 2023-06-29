The community of Wekweeti has been ordered to evacuate as a trio of forest fires is threatening to overrun the area.

The GNWT announced on Thursday afternoon that flights are being co-ordinated to bring all residents to Yellowknife.

The latest update from NWT Fire on Thursday indicated that the blazes, known as ZF007, ZF008 and ZF009 and all caused by lightning strikes, have clustered around the community. ZF007 is located across Snare Lake from Wekweeti, while ZF008 is situated on the western tip of the lake. ZF009 is burning between the airport and the community, approximately 2-km from residential areas.

ZF009 was estimated to be around 100 hectares in size as of Thursday afternoon with growth seen to the east. That would take it away from the community, but toward the airport. Winds were blowing in from the north on Thursday and that was expected to take the fire toward Snare Lake. But even with more moisture in the air, the fire was growing as of Thursday.

Smoke billows from the wildfire that is bearing down on Wekweeti. Residents have been ordered to evacuate by the GNWT and will be flown to Yellowknife. Photo courtesy of Wekweeti, NT Facebook page

The latter fire is too intense for crews to tackle it on from the ground, meaning it’s being fought from the air, according to NWT Fire. Two tanker groups are trying to limit the spread of the blaze along with two helicopters. Another chopper was expected later on Thursday. Sprinkler kits, gear and additional bombers were expected to be dispatched along with additional crews.

Meanwhile, the fire in Saamba K’e continues to rage out of control. As of Wednesday evening, the estimated size of that blaze was measured at 450,803 hectares. The community remains essentially evacuated with most of the displaced residents staying in Fort Simpson.

The latest update stated that crews were focusing on blacklining — working to extinguish any hotspots around a perimeter of a fire — 200 feet in from all fire perimeters from ignition operations to the south of the community. But wind and weather conditions meant that any sort of work would have to wait.

Temperatures were expected to hit 32 C and the expectation from NWT Fire was that fire activity was expected to increase.

Also on Thursday, a public health advisory due to heavy wildfire smoke was issued through the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO). There are elevated levels of fine particles from the Sambaa K’e fire that pose a health risk to remaining community members in the Sambaa K’e area. “Anyone experiencing serious symptoms such as wheezing, chest discomfort, or shortness of breath should go to their local health cabin,” the OCPHO stated. “You can reduce your exposure to smoke by avoiding strenuous outdoor activities and staying indoors with windows and doors closed.”

It was noted that the quantity of smoke in the air can change hourly due to weather.