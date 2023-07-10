A wildfire less than a kilometre away from the Dempster Highway remains listed as out of control and inaccessible due to high winds.

Infrastructure Minister Diane Archie updated her constituents on the situation by way of her Facebook late Saturday night.

“Be safe and check the government sites,” she noted in her post.

The fire, dubbed EV012, started from a lightning strike near Midway. It was first reported July 8, at approximately 3:30 p.m. at a size of three hectares. The GNWT’s website says extreme winds have made the fire grow to 80 hectares.

“It is about 45 km southwest of Fort McPherson, just over 30 km driving north from Yukon/NWT Boundary, and within 1 km east of the Dempster Highway,” reads the NWT Wildfire website. “It is not under control. Crews cannot reach it due to these winds.”

“An airtanker is actioning to reduce fire intensity in the meantime.”

Active wildfires in the Beaufort Delta are taxing resources. Screenshot courtesy GNWT

It’s one of a number of wildfires that have hit the Beaufort Delta over the last week. The Town of Inuvik issued a fire ban as of July 6, noting that much of the weather forecast is anticipating more warm, dry weather and much of the underbrush is dry.

The July 10 highway condition report warns the Dempster Highway may close without warning.

“Please watch for wildfire and smoke in the vicinity of Midway Lake KM 45. The highway may close with little to no notice if and when the conditions become hazardous,” reads the notice.