There is one active fire in the Dehcho region and some areas in the NWT face high danger levels of wildfires, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) reported on June 21.

The FS-001 blaze is active about 70 km northwest of Fort Simpson, according to ENR’s Wildfire Update portal.

That fire has been burning since June 4 and has affected 6,544 hectares.

Fire crews are working to suppress the lightning-caused fire and protect infrastructure in the area. No infrastructure is currently at risk.

The Fort Liard, Nahanni Butte, Wrigley and Fort Simpson fire stations had high danger ratings. Fort Liard and Nahanni Butte are also under extreme heat warnings from Environment Canada, with temperatures forecast to reach highs of 29C on June 21.

At Wrigley, danger levels are forecast to go down to medium on June 22 and back up to high on June 23; with the other three stations going down to low on those dates.

ENR recommends against lighting fires in the region.

If any are lit, fires should be soaked with water, stirred and soaked again before people move on.

The Fort McPherson fire station in the Beaufort Delta had an extreme danger rating; and the Tsiigehtchic, Ninelin and Inuvik stations posted high ratings.

Danger is forecast to remain extreme or high until June 23 at the four stations.

Environment Canada has issued no warnings for the region.

Although there are currently no wildfires in the Beaufort Delta, ENR advises that the situation could change quickly with such high danger levels.

Open fires are discouraged due to extremely dry conditions.

ENR spokesperson Mike Westwick said the Beaufort Delta has experienced dry conditions for some time along with warm temperatures and low humidity.

“If lightning struck in the right spot, or embers escaped from unattended campfires causing ignition, there is a good chance that wildfire would grow and spread very quickly,” he said.

However, he added that there have been no person-caused fires so far this year in the NWT.

“This is really a testament to the great outreach and education work being done by our fire crews across the territory, and to folks who have taken responsibility and celebrated the long weekend safely,” he said.