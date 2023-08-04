A wildfire evacuation alert has been issued to all home and cabin owners on Highway 3 from kilometre 284-306, according to NWT Fire.

“Be prepared to leave on short notice,” the territorial government division stated on Thursday night.

Of concern is the potential for wildfire progression to the east on Behchoko/Yellowknife Fire ZF015 over the next two days.

With the winds changing to northwesterly and the fire growing out of control, the blaze could move up to 20 kilometres by end of Saturday, NWT fire forecasted.

The government is doing everything it can to prevent this, but people in that area along Highway 3 must be prepared to leave once notice is issued.

NWT Fire is reminding residents to keep their radios and phones powered on and charged at all times to receive critical notifications via the NWT Alert system.

The GNWT will keep monitoring the situation and assessing the risk on Friday and Saturday. In the meantime, structure protection will continue to be set up on vulnerable cabins and homes along Highway 3.