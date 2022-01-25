At approximately 8:10 p.m. on Monday evening, Yellowknife and surrounding areas experienced a 28-minute power outage.

“We are still investigating the cause of this outage,” said Doug Prendergast, communications manager at the Northwest Territories Power Corporation. “It was very windy in the vicinity of the Snare hydro facilities. That’s something we are certainly looking into.”

In the event of an outage, Prendergast suggests residents unplug electronics to keep the demand for electricity low while power is being restored.