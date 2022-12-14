Residents marched to legislative assembly from the Somba K’e amphitheater on Dec. 8 to take in a festive light show.

Winter Lights Across Canada is a yearly event sponsored by Government of Canada that illuminates monuments and important sites in a display of holiday lights throughout the country on the same night.

It’s intended to bring together Canadians so everyone can join in the spirit of season.

Yellowknifers gathered in Somba K’e Park at 4:45 p.m. that day to witness the dazzling display of lights after Mayor Rebecca Alty gave the signal.

The crowd then headed over to the legislature, where Santa Claus awaited.

Food and warm beverages were provided in the lobby.

During the countdown led by Thebacha MLA Frieda Martselos, Santa showed up at the second floor balcony door while ringing his bell and bellowing that familiar “ho ho ho.”

A photo session was arranged with Santa, as laughter could be heard and joy filled the room.