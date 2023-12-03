Due to a prolonged power outage complicated by extreme winds, the Hamlet of Pangnirtung declared a state of emergency as of Saturday.

Many residents in the community of close to 1,500 people have sought shelter at local schools.

Power outages were first reported in Pangnirtung on Wednesday evening by the Qulliq Energy Corporation (QEC).

As stormy weather continues through the weekend, a charter flight with repair crews that was supposed to arrive from Iqaluit was cancelled.

“All efforts are being made to dispatch line crews as soon as possible. Updates will be provided once a revised departure time has been determined,” QEC stated Saturday.

In the meantime, Pangnirtung Fisheries has stepped up to provide the community with relief.

The fish plant has given away “hundreds of meals, including its freshly caught char, turbot and char heads. We donated fish to the shelters… established in the schools,” said fish plant general manager Jóhann Jóhannsson.

“We’ve had pretty much a week of storms — high winds, blowing snow. The worst storm was Thursday night and that’s when the power went out,” said a Pangnirtung resident who requested anonymity. “The hamlet has been distributing fuel for stoves, and the schools have set up emergency generators and warming stations.”