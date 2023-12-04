Residents of Ndilo, Dettah and Yellowknife are advised to exercise caution following multiple sightings of a black wolf in the area recently.

“A black wolf sighted travelling between N’Dilo and Dettah over the last 24 hours is believed to have mauled and killed a domestic dog,” the Department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) advised in a news release on Sunday.

The department said staff are actively monitoring the situation. Wildlife officers, in collaboration with experienced trappers, are setting snares to capture the wolf. Signage has been placed to alert the public, and residents are urged to remain vigilant.

The news release added that during wolf mating season, which is currently underway, wolves can exhibit heightened aggression, particularly towards dogs. To ensure the safety of pets and the community, please adhere to the following precautions: keep dogs leashed and, if possible, house them indoors at night; if you encounter a wolf, secure your pet immediately; report any wolf sightings to ECC at 1-867-446-2073 to facilitate a swift response.