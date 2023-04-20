As opportunities to enjoy the Northern lights fade into the spring, North Star Adventures has been guiding clients out to enjoy the phenomenon before it’s gone for the season.

But on a recent outing, something happened that caused a bit of fear to set in.

A couple who signed up to take a tour with the company said they encountered a wolf-like animal during an evening sight-seeing excursion on the Ingraham Trail.

“We always want it to be safety first,” said Joe Bailey, owner of North Star Adventures. “When we arrived at the location, we saw something that was moving in the area. At the time, we couldn’t tell what it was, so I told everyone to stay inside the vehicle.”

While at one of the stops along the trail — a spot where tourists can get a good view of the aurora — the female client felt something tugging and scratching at her arm while she was inside of the SUV with her window down.

Bailey said she began to scream.

“I freaked out and asked what happened, and she said there’s something tugging at her,” he recalled. “I immediately shut the window (and) everybody was scared.”

When Bailey shone a light toward the object, they saw a wolf-like animal trotting away.

No one was injured as a result.

This wasn’t the first time an incident involving wildlife occurred while Bailey had tourists out on the land. He said there was a bear encounter about 10 years ago and that’s why he always shoots a “bear banger” every time they travel to a remote location for Northern lights viewing.

“To travel in the North, it’s not only about seeing the aurora, but also the wilderness and the wildlife. We are on their land, and at the same time, we know to respect it,” Bailey said.

Yellowknifer contacted Mike Westwick, manager of communications and public affairs for the Department of Environment and Climate Change, about the incident. He said there have been no reported negative interactions with wolves on the Ingraham Trail, but there have been several sightings around the North Slave region. He also said wildlife officers have not had to be dispatched for any incidents.

Westwick did remind people that although wolves tend to avoid human contact, it is breeding season, which means wolf sightings may be more common than usual. The predators are known to be aggressive toward domestic animals this time of year.

“Don’t let the wolf come closer than 100 metres, stay calm, don’t run away, back away slowly, maintain eye contact, don’t turn your back, act aggressive, make yourself big (and) yell,” he advised. “Throw things only if the animal becomes aggressive, and when it’s safe, call the wildlife emergency number.”

That number in Yellowknife is 873-7181.