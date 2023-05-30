RCMP are investigating a Saturday morning incident that took the life of a 22-year-old woman in Wekweeti.

Around 10 a.m., the Northwest Territories coroner’s office advised the Behchoko RCMP of a “sudden death” that related to a motor vehicle.

The RCMP learned that the young woman in question, whose identity was not publicly revealed, had been injured after “exiting a moving vehicle” on Wekweeti’s Airport Road at approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday.

The injured woman was transported to the community’s health center where she died several hours later, according to the Mounties.

An investigation was launched and a plane was chartered to bring an investigative team, including an RCMP collision analyst, into the community. An initial investigation has been completed and the team has since departed.

An autopsy has been ordered by the Northwest Territories coroner’s office.

The investigation into this matter is still ongoing. Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Behchoko RCMP at 867-392-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.