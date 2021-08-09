A 38-year-old woman is dead after a single motor vehicle collision on the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway.

Inuvik RCMP attended a call at 7:15 a.m. Aug. 8 approximately 20 kilometres north of Inuvik along with Inuvik Fire Department and Emegency Medical Services. A 38-year-old woman was found deceased on arrive and a 25-year-old male was transported to Inuvik for treatment and later medevaced to Yellowknife.

Northwest Territories RCMP Traffic Services have sent in a collision analyst to assist in the investigation. The NWT Coroner has also been called in.

“NT RCMP sends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased woman,” reads the release.

A spokesperson for the RCMP told Inuvik Drum the identities of the woman or man will not be released at this time.