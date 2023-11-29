A Yellowknife resident is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle collided with a concrete barrier at “high speed” on Yellowknife’s Franklin Avenue shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

The Mounties located the vehicle with significant damage to the passenger side. The female driver was still on scene and it was determined that the individual was impaired by alcohol, the police stated in a Wednesday morning news release.

The driver was taken to the Yellowknife detachment and provided breath samples that were well over twice the legal limit.

Charges of impaired driving and impaired driving while over the legal limit are pending against a 32-year-old woman from Yellowknife.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in this collision despite the extensive damage caused to the vehicle. This incident is another reminder of the significant danger that driving while impaired brings to our roadways,” the RCMP stated. “As holiday party season is fast approaching, the RCMP would like to remind drivers to plan ahead and make sure they have a sober designated driver. Impaired driving continues to be a significant issue in the Northwest Territories and is a preventable cause of injuries and deaths. Anyone who suspects a driver is impaired is asked to call 911.”