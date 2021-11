A woman was taken to hospital after what appeared to be a head-on collision at Kam and Old Airport roads, Wednesday.

She was rushed from the scene just after 4:30 p.m. The Pontiac Sunfire she was driving had come into collision with a sport utility vehicle, deploying the Sunfire’s airbag.

RCMP shut down both lanes of traffic on Kam Lake Road just south of the intersection at Old Airport Road and were on scene directing traffic while fire crews worked to clear debris from the crash area.