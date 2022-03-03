A 27-year-old woman died in Pangnirtung after the snowmobile she was operating collided with a parked vehicle at a high rate of speed on Wednesday afternoon, according to the RCMP following a preliminary investigation.

The woman was not wearing at helmet when the incident occurred at around 2:40 p.m., the police stated.

She was taken to the health centre, where she was pronounced deceased a short while later.

The woman’s identity was not revealed.

“Our thoughts are with the family and the community during this difficult time,” the Mounties stated.

Derek Neary

Derek Neary has been reporting on developments in the North for 18 years. When he's not writing for Nunavut News, he's working on Northern News Services' special publications such as Opportunities North,...

