A 27-year-old woman died in Pangnirtung after the snowmobile she was operating collided with a parked vehicle at a high rate of speed on Wednesday afternoon, according to the RCMP following a preliminary investigation.

The woman was not wearing at helmet when the incident occurred at around 2:40 p.m., the police stated.

She was taken to the health centre, where she was pronounced deceased a short while later.

The woman’s identity was not revealed.

“Our thoughts are with the family and the community during this difficult time,” the Mounties stated.