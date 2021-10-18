Police are asking the public for help after a woman was found injured lying in the middle of Highway 3 near Fort Providence.

The call came in at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 14 after she was found just south of the Big River service station.

She was medecaved to Alberta, where she was treated for “serious” injuries.

“Anyone travelling Highway 3, south of Big River gas station, in either direction between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Oct. 14, is asked to call Fort Providence RCMP (at 867-699-1111) with any information,” police said in a release.