Yellowknife RCMP were on scene at Fort Gary Apartments as of Monday morning in relation to a shooting which occurred on Saturday evening.

Police and paramedics responded to a complaint on Saturday at 10:45 p.m. regarding the incident on Bigelow Crescent, according to a news release from the RCMP. A woman was taken to Stanton Hospital with serious injuries from multiple gunshot wounds.

There are three suspects believed to have been involved but no one has been arrested as of yet and the matter is still under investigation. RCMP believed that the three suspects fled the area toward Williams Avenue. Municipal Enforcement Division stepped in as specialized police units to assist RCMP along with Police Dog Services, Forensic Identification Services, Major Crimes, and the General Investigation Section. RCMP blocked off the area of the shooting.

At around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, police indicated that there would be an ‘enhanced police presence’ at Fort Gary Apartments on Gitzel Street regarding the matter of the shooting along with G Division Critical incident Program, which consists of the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and Crisis Negotiation Team. At that time, the public was asked not to enter the area.

An update shortly after stated that the area was considered safe and that the public was able to enter the area again, but the RCMP’s presence in the area would be ongoing.

“We will ensure all available resources are available to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible to justice,” stated Staff Sgt. Byron Donovan, acting Yellowknife detachment commander.

Residents in the Williams Avenue area have been asked to keep security footage they may have and contact police. If you have any information that may help, you’re asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).