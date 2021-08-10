A new $350,000 picnic shelter is set to open on Aug. 15 at the Salt River day use area in Wood Buffalo National Park.

The structure is designed to accommodate up to 15 people.

“It is an important and popular gathering place and an area of significant traditional use at various times of the year,” Parks Canada communications officer Kevin Gedling said of the site. “It is the trailhead for the park’s largest hiking trail network. It is also the site of the park’s red-sided garter snake population, making it a highly popular venue in the spring.”

The shelter includes a single wood stove and currently does not have any tables or fixtures inside. Those are on order and it’s anticipated that they’ll arrive by fall. On the exterior, there are two metal picnic tables and a concrete shelf.

The day use area also has standard wooden picnic tables and a group fire pit that can be used all year, Gedling said.

Building construction began in fall 2020 and was completed in July with funding coming from Wood Buffalo National Park’s budget.

The opening ceremony for the shelter is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is expected to open with prayers and blessings for the new space, along with the unveiling of the name of the building.

There will also be activities for families to enjoy, such as mini-guided experiences by Parks Canada staff.

Beverages, cake and bannock will be offered.