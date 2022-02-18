Workplace bullying is increasing in Yellowknife, Jessica Bruhn told Yellowknifer.

It’s been a constant issue she’s seen in her work as a psychotherapist since she moved in Yellowknife four years ago, she says.

Simply put, “Adult bullying is an insecurity of one adult being projected onto other adults,” said Bruhn.

“Usually it takes the form of hierarchical enforcement and prestige enforcement — like micromanaging, ignoring valid issues, complaints, or requests for help in problem-solving an issue, instead zeroing in on an employee’s work unrelated to the issue or problem,”

Bruhn described workplace bullying as very common and increasing due to “pandemic fatigue.”

“Due to the pandemic, people are experiencing entrapment in their positions, and to compensate for other workers’ leaving. Being asked to do more and more with few training or supported supervision opportunities to ensure competence and confidence in employees performing new skills leaves them with a sense of helplessness.”

She said that people in high positions — even if they are bullies — tend to keep them due to high staff turnover.

“The ones that get promoted stay promoted, and often continue in their positions without much oversight. They remain unchallenged because there is no one to replace them.”

According to the Northwest Territories Human Rights Commission, bullying falls under harassment.

“Harassment can include behaviours such as bullying, intimidation, humiliation, offensive jokes, and racial slurs or comments” as stated on their website.

SEE: What is harassment?

In 2021, the Canadian government applied new regulations to protect employees in federally regulated workplaces from harassment and violence in the workplace, noting employers must shield their workers from emotional not just physical threats.

This followed a Statistics Canada 2018 report that found approximately 19 per cent of women and 13 per cent of men had experienced harassment in the workplace in Canada.

Brauhn encourages victims of workplace bullying to start by taking their issue to their workplace’s human resource (HR) department.

“Every place has their own unique policies. HR departments have a procedure with verbal directions, then written warnings,” she said.

Even so, Bruhn says the process can take a while, “especially if the manager in question is well-established.”

SEE: Counsellor’s Corner: on leadership

HR departments don’t always favour the employee Bruhn warned.

“HR has a vested interested to back the employer.”

But, there are other avenue for recourse. Even speaking with a counsellor online can ease some of the related anxiety.

“Oftentimes people get a sense of relief or validation not only by HR but through going to the union shop steward, Employee Assistance Program (EAP) counselling, support groups online or over the phone.

“They get the sense, [they’re] not the only one.”