A workplace outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed in the Men’s Unit of the Fort Smith Correctional Complex.

The outbreak was confirmed in the most recent update to the GNWT’s exposures and outbreaks page on the afternoon of Feb. 16. The statement said the outbreak, which has been happening since Feb. 16, poses “little risk to the public.”

Previously, an outbreak was confirmed in the facility more generally as of Feb. 14.

Fort Smith, along with 17 other communities in the territory, has a general Covid warning in place due to evidence of community transmission. Eight long-term care facilities in the territory have similar advisories in place, with some being barred from nearly all outside visits for more than two weeks.

Meanwhile, active cases in the territory dropped from 913 on Monday, Feb. 14 to 810 on Wednesday. ICU admissions and deaths remained unchanged over the same time period, at 24 and 17, respectively.